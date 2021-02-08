Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $75.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $3,390,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.