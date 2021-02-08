Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

INSW stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $495.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in International Seaways by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

