Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $104.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,070,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,700 shares of company stock worth $10,060,531. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

