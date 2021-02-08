Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $367.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.33 and a 200 day moving average of $376.96. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.