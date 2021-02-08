Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATA. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday.

ATA opened at C$26.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.27 and a 12-month high of C$27.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

