Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

