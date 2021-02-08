Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Lifted by Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) stock opened at C$13.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.63. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$390.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

