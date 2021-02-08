Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Capri stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

