Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $229.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.66. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.