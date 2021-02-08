Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Increased by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.46 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

