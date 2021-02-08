Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Boosted by Analyst

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Premier’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Premier by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

