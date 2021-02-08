QASH Price Tops $0.0548 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $19.16 million and $382,375.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.69 or 0.01056858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.63 or 0.05381056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

