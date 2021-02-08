Qcash Price Tops $0.16 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Qcash token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $72.30 million and $867.38 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00172667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00065291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194770 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00061652 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

