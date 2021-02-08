Qcash (QC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $561.04 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $72.05 million and $561.04 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00057269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00185340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00075502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00065122 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00075668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00232726 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

