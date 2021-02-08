Qcash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $867.38 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Qcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $72.30 million and $867.38 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00172667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00065291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194770 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00061652 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

