Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.52

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 42375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.08% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

