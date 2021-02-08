QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.33

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 73921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

