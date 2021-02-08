qiibee Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. qiibee has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $1,001.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00170997 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00074386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00059436 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067214 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00209517 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

