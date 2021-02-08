Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $10.98. 950,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 500,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several research firms recently commented on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Qiwi alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.62 by $6.87. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. On average, analysts expect that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.