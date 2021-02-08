QuadrantProtocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $237,798.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.96 or 0.01044613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.85 or 0.05404084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020175 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.