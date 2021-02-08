Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $286.03

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $286.03 and last traded at $285.34, with a volume of 580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $276.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

