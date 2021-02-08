Quantstamp Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $29.64 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.70 or 0.01060354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.05430544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

