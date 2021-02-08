Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 32.8% Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $873,112.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01296352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.27 or 0.06436654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.