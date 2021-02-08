Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.27 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and $2.65 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,458.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.19 or 0.03734931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00364671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01063374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00465034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00354145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00220827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,243,800 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

