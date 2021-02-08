Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

