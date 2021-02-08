Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches Market Cap of $7.59 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $1.05 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,217,773 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

