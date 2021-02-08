Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Qumu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $9.20 on Monday. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $233,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.