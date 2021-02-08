Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares rose 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 367,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 171,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

