Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) vs. Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qumu and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $25.36 million 5.02 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -20.00 Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A N/A $2.50 million N/A N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qumu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Qumu has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -24.25% -78.80% -18.68% Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A 1.31% 0.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qumu and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qumu presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.65%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.87%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Qumu.

Summary

Golden Nugget Online Gaming beats Qumu on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

