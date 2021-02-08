R Neil Williams Sells 2,388 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Neil Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total value of $925,302.24.

On Friday, January 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48.

On Tuesday, December 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.67, for a total value of $827,847.96.

NYSE RNG traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $409.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,750. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -332.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.63.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 19.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.64.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

