R Sanders Williams Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.57. 1,985,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average of $237.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 72,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amgen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

