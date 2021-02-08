R Sanders Williams Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.57. 1,985,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average of $237.54.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 72,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amgen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
