Rally Price Tops $0.28 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Rally has a market cap of $16.83 million and approximately $699,768.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00174442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060639 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

