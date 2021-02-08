Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.37.

NYSE RL opened at $108.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $124.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.