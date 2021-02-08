RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. RAMP has a total market cap of $43.15 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00053280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00176552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00205375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00065452 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,821,724 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

