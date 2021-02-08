RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €524.82 ($617.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

RAA stock opened at €828.00 ($974.12) on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €764.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €665.86.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

