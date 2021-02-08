Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.09 million and $16,517.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 109.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00179167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00213503 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068082 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.