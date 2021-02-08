Ravencoin Classic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,565.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $79,565.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 53.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00182565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058715 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00192890 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

