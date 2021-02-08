Raymond James Boosts Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $34.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,808. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Construction Partners by 188.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 263.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 787,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 254,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

