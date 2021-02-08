Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.45

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.45 and last traded at $110.39, with a volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,575. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

