Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Up 9.4%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s share price was up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 430,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 574,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

The stock has a market cap of $568.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 705,155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 276,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 261,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

