RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) COO Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 6,318 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $1,140,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.58. The stock had a trading volume of 106,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,195. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

