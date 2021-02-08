RealTract (RET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $432.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RealTract has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.01058577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.84 or 0.05328070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000149 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RET is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

