Rebased Market Cap Hits $160,815.00 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Rebased token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rebased has a market capitalization of $160,815.00 and $7,727.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

