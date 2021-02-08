Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – Commvault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Commvault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Commvault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Commvault Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Commvault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $54.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Commvault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $57.00.

1/25/2021 – Commvault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Commvault Systems was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Commvault Systems was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/16/2020 – Commvault Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.77, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,401,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

