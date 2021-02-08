Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (BARC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON: BARC) in the last few weeks:
- 2/8/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/15/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.35. The firm has a market cap of £25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13.
In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).
