Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (BARC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON: BARC) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/15/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.35. The firm has a market cap of £25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

