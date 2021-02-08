Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA):

2/3/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. "

2/2/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RADA traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $12.50. 43,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,329. The firm has a market cap of $546.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.60.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

