Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GrowGeneration (GRWG)

2/5/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

2/4/2021 – GrowGeneration was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

1/27/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

1/26/2021 – GrowGeneration was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

1/13/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/13/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $58.00.

1/12/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/12/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.64 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $3,880,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

