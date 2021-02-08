Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,900 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 82 ($1.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,140 ($80.22). 1,420,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,713.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,391.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
