Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,900 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 82 ($1.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,140 ($80.22). 1,420,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,713.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,391.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

