Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

