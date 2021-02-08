Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.06

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 68011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $2,273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 45.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 360.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

